Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Records another sack Sunday
Kendricks recorded six tackles, all solo, and a sack across 38 defensive reps in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Kendricks was limited all week with an ankle injury, which could be the reason he only took the field for 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps. As he gets healthier and more comfortable in the new system, the veteran could see a higher snap count.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Still not suspended•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Records sack in debut•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Faces suspension, will play for now•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Set to play Monday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Signing one-year deal with Seahawks•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...