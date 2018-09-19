Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Records sack in debut
Kendricks totaled three tackles and a sack during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Bears. He also had a pass defense.
Kendricks -- who is currently appealing his suspension after pleading guilty to insider trading -- made an immediate impact in his first game for the Seahawks. The linebacker was on the field for 82 percent of the team's defensive snaps and will likely continue to see similar playing time until further notice.
