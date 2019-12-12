Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Returns to practice
Kendricks (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Kendricks didn't practice last week, so he was inactive for his first game of the season. The 29-year-old has made progress in recovery, though, and a full-speed practice would put him on track to play Sunday against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Unable to practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Out against Rams•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Doubtful to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Ready to rock•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Looking like game-time decision•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.