Kendricks (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks didn't practice last week, so he was inactive for his first game of the season. The 29-year-old has made progress in recovery, though, and a full-speed practice would put him on track to play Sunday against Christian McCaffrey and the Panthers.

