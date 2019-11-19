Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sentencing date postponed
Kendricks' sentencing date in his insider trading case has been postposed again and is being moved from this Thursday to February 2020, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
It doesn't sound like Kendricks' legal issues will be a problem for the rest of the 2019 campaign. The eighth-year linebacker is logging roughly 50 defensive snaps per game and is translating that playing time into roughly 4.9 tackles per week.
