Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sentencing hearing postponed
Kendricks (lower leg) had his April 4 sentencing hearing postponed without setting a date for the future Monday, Andy Patton of USA Today reports.
Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading, and will await his fate until further notice. The California product re-signed with the Seahawks this offseason on a one-year $4 million contract. Kendricks could certainly miss the 2019 season due to jail time, and the team prepared for that, making his contract non-guaranteed. Kendricks would likely be in line for a starting role on the Seahawks' linebacker corps if eligible, otherwise K.J. Wright would see a boost in playing time.
