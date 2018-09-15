Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Set to play Monday
Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll said that Kendricks "will play" in Monday's game against Chicago, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Kendricks joined the Seahawks on Thursday after being released by Cleveland two weeks ago. It's unlikely that the linebacker sees extensive work after only having a couple days to practice prior to the upcoming Week 2 matchup with the Bears. Look for Kendricks to see limited snaps while he aims to increase his workload as the season wears on and his familiarity with the defense increases.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Signing one-year deal with Seahawks•
-
Mychal Kendricks: Let go by Cleveland•
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Facing insider trading charges•
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Participates in practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Non-participant in minicamp•
-
Browns' Mychal Kendricks: Agrees to terms with Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 2.
-
Injury reaction: Mixon having surgery
With Joe Mixon set to undergo surgery on his knee, Fantasy owners will be left without one...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF roundup, plus the latest news
If you missed Thursday's game, Chris Towers is here to catch you up on everything you missed,...