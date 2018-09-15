Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Set to play Monday

Seahawks' coach Pete Carroll said that Kendricks "will play" in Monday's game against Chicago, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Kendricks joined the Seahawks on Thursday after being released by Cleveland two weeks ago. It's unlikely that the linebacker sees extensive work after only having a couple days to practice prior to the upcoming Week 2 matchup with the Bears. Look for Kendricks to see limited snaps while he aims to increase his workload as the season wears on and his familiarity with the defense increases.