Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Signing one-year deal with Seahawks
Kendricks is signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per Schefter, Kendricks is expected to play Monday night against the Bears. The seventh-year linebacker was released by the Browns in late August after being charged with insider trading. According Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Kendricks is not scheduled to receive sentencing for his crime until Jan. 24, leaving a sizable window for him to contribute to Seattle's defense.
