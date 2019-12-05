Play

Kendricks (hamstring) didn't participate at Wednesday's practice John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Kendricks was active after being considered a game-time decision for Monday's win over the Vikings, but he ended up playing a season-low 27 defensive snaps. The 29-year-old will need to return to practice at some point this week to have a legitimate chance of suiting up against the Rams on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories