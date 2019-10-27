Kendricks registered seven tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Kendricks matched his season high of seven tackles, but his game highlight came against Matt Schaub, as he stepped in front of a pass intended for Julio Jones over the middle to record his first interception since the 2013 season. Kendricks is a reliable tackler and continues to garner hefty snap shares, so he'll look to keep it going in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.