Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Snags INT in win
Kendricks registered seven tackles (five solo), a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.
Kendricks matched his season high of seven tackles, but his game highlight came against Matt Schaub, as he stepped in front of a pass intended for Julio Jones over the middle to record his first interception since the 2013 season. Kendricks is a reliable tackler and continues to garner hefty snap shares, so he'll look to keep it going in Week 9 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Notches pair of sacks•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Logs seven tackles in opener•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Four tackles in preseason opener•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Absent Monday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Expected to play in 2019•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Sentencing hearing postponed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Likely Drake exit makes room for Walton
Kenyan Drake is not traveling with Dolphins to Pittsburgh, which leaves Mark Walton with a...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...