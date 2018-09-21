Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Still not suspended
Kendricks (ankle) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
He'll first need to shake an ankle injury that made him limited during this week's practices, but coach Pete Carroll assured the media that the NFL deemed Kendricks eligible for Week 3. It's still unclear when the suspension will be handed down, but with Bobby Wagner returning from a groin injury, Kendricks will be needed less from now on. Still, expect Kendricks to log a hefty workload if K.J. Wright (knee) can't go again.
