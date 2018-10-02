Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Suspended indefinitely
The NFL suspended Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Kendricks pleaded guilty for insider trading in early September and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. The Browns parted ways with the linebacker when the team learned of his crime, though the Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal soon after, with whom Kendricks played three games, totaling 15 tackles and two sacks. Kendricks will be barred from playing for the time being until his situation is resolved, but it's fair to say his career in the NFL is in serious jeopardy
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Eligible to play in Week 4•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Records another sack Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Still not suspended•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Records sack in debut•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Faces suspension, will play for now•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Trade Values
Le'Veon Bell's reported return has spiked his trade value. What could you expect to give up...
-
Big questions: Johnson, Luck fine now?
Our trio of experts tackle questions about early disappointments, buy-low candidates and m...