The NFL suspended Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kendricks pleaded guilty for insider trading in early September and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24. The Browns parted ways with the linebacker when the team learned of his crime, though the Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal soon after, with whom Kendricks played three games, totaling 15 tackles and two sacks. Kendricks will be barred from playing for the time being until his situation is resolved, but it's fair to say his career in the NFL is in serious jeopardy

