Kendricks (suspension) was reinstated to the Seahawks' active roster Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kendricks could wind up playing a pivotal role down the stretch for Seattle. He's currently listed as a backup outside linebacker, but the Seahawks may use him as a change of pace edge rusher during passing downs. Despite his eight-game suspension, Kendricks was permitted to practice with Seattle in mid-November.

More News
Our Latest Stories