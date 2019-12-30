Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Torn ACL feared
Kendricks is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Kendricks is set to undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of his injury. If the veteran linebacker has indeed sustained an ACL tear, he'll be forced to undergo surgery and sit out Seattle's playoff run, leaving his availability for the start of the 2020 season on unsteady ground. Across 14 contests in 2019, Kendricks recorded 71 tackles (47 solo), three sacks, four defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Injured in finale•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Ready to take on Arizona•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Deemed questionable for Week 16•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks: Limited during Wednesday's practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...