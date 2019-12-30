Kendricks is believed to have suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kendricks is set to undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of his injury. If the veteran linebacker has indeed sustained an ACL tear, he'll be forced to undergo surgery and sit out Seattle's playoff run, leaving his availability for the start of the 2020 season on unsteady ground. Across 14 contests in 2019, Kendricks recorded 71 tackles (47 solo), three sacks, four defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble.