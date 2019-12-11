Play

Kendricks (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Coach Pete Carroll relayed that the Seahawks won't have feeling about Kendricks' availability Sunday against the Panthers until Friday at the earliest, which is when the injury designations are released anyway. Rookie linebacker Cody Barton started in his place Week 14 against the Rams, but Barton suffered an ankle injury and also has an uncertain prognosis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories