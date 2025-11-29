The Seahawks signed Gaskin off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Gaskin re-joined the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, and he'll now be an official member of the team's active roster after George Holani (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve. Gaskin last saw regular-season action in 2024 with the Vikings, when he appeared in five games and contributed mostly on special teams as a returner on kickoffs.