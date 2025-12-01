Gaskin rushed three times for six yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings.

With George Holani (hamstring) on injured reserve, Gaskin served as the No. 3 running back behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet. Gaskin logged three offensive snaps in the blowout win and received a carry on each one. Cam Akers also signed with the team earlier in the week but was a healthy scratch, but it's possible Akers gets the nod over Gaskin in Week 14 versus the Falcons.