Orchard is signing a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.

Orchard spent time with both the Chiefs and Bills last season and ultimately played 36 total snaps on defense and six on special teams in 2018. While the 2015 second-round pick is largely considered a bust at this point, Orchard still figures to have decent odds of making the 53-man roster in Seattle ahead of the 2019 campaign, particularly given the lack of established depth on the edge.