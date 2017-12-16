Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Jones didn't participate at practice this week in any capacity, making it surprising he hasn't been ruled out for Sunday. It seems things are trending in that direction in any event for Jones, who has missed the Seahawks' previous two games.

