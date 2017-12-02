Jones is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Eagles due to an ankle issue, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

According to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Jones "turned his ankle" during Thursday's practice, with the injury seemingly significant enough to keep him on the sideline in Week 13. Assuming that's the case, Rodney Coe would step into a larger role as part of the Seahawks' defensive-line rotation.