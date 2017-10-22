Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Gearing up Sunday
Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Jones was listed as questionable Friday, and now he'll return to his reserve role Sunday. He hasn't played over 25 defensive snaps yet this season, though, meaning he shouldn't be deployed by fantasy owners anytime soon.
