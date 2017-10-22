Jones (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Jones was listed as questionable Friday, and now he'll return to his reserve role Sunday. He hasn't played over 25 defensive snaps yet this season, though, meaning he shouldn't be deployed by fantasy owners anytime soon.

