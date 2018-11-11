Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Inactive for Week 10
Jones (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones has not suited up since Week 6, and will miss Sunday's tilt against the Rams due to an illness. As long as Jones remains sidelined, Poona Ford and Rasheem Green could see increased defensive snaps.
