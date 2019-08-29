Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Moves to IR
Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Jones had the knee injury crop up last week and was unable to play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Chargers. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 24-year-old won't be able to return this season since the move to IR occurred before roster cutdowns.
