Coach Pete Carroll considers Jones "day-to-day" with a hip injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jones sat out of Thursday's preseason opener against the Colts with this injury. The second-year pro generated 19 tackles (10 solo) and two sacks in a reserve role last year. He'll battle Tom Johnson, who will be 34 years old when the season commences, for a starting spot in Week 1.

