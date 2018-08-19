Jones (hip) made two tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.

The 2017 third-round pick has the potential to be a solid pass rusher after he notched two sacks, three pass breakups and one interception in 11 games during his rookie campaign. However, Jones is on track for a reserve interior lineman role behind Jarran Reed and Tom Johnson.