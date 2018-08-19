Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Returns to action Saturday
Jones (hip) made two tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup in Saturday's 24-14 preseason loss to the Chargers.
The 2017 third-round pick has the potential to be a solid pass rusher after he notched two sacks, three pass breakups and one interception in 11 games during his rookie campaign. However, Jones is on track for a reserve interior lineman role behind Jarran Reed and Tom Johnson.
More News
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Mystery injury was hip flexor•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Sits out with unknown issue•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Won't play Week 17•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Suffers setback in recovery•
-
Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...