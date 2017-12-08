Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Jones (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Carroll suggested that Jones was about a week away from playing, so it doesn't sound as though the defensive tackle hit a serious snag in his recovery in recent days. Jones, who sat out last week's win over the Eagles with the injury, will likely be included in the team's defensive-line rotation once cleared to play again.