Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Set to miss another game
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Jones (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Jaguars, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Carroll suggested that Jones was about a week away from playing, so it doesn't sound as though the defensive tackle hit a serious snag in his recovery in recent days. Jones, who sat out last week's win over the Eagles with the injury, will likely be included in the team's defensive-line rotation once cleared to play again.
