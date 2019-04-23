Jones will play as a defensive end in 2019, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Jones spent his first two seasons with the Seahawks as a defensive tackle, and he worked in a limited role with underwhelming results. Poona Ford established himself as a dependable run-stopper down the stretch last season, so the Seahawks feel comfortable bumping Jones to the outside. There's an opening at defensive end for the time being after Frank Clark was traded to the Chiefs, but the Seahawks are expected to draft at least one edge rusher which will further cut into Jones' projected usage.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...