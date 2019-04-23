Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Shifting to outside
Jones will play as a defensive end in 2019, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Jones spent his first two seasons with the Seahawks as a defensive tackle, and he worked in a limited role with underwhelming results. Poona Ford established himself as a dependable run-stopper down the stretch last season, so the Seahawks feel comfortable bumping Jones to the outside. There's an opening at defensive end for the time being after Frank Clark was traded to the Chiefs, but the Seahawks are expected to draft at least one edge rusher which will further cut into Jones' projected usage.
