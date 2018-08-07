Jones (undisclosed) sat out of Tuesday's practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Jones is listed as a backup behind Jarran Reed, but he should come in handy for pass rush situations as he had two sacks, three pass breakups and one interception in 11 games last year. The Seahawks have a strong defensive front once again, however, with Reed, Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen (knee) -- the latter two combined for over 1,000 snaps with the Vikings last season. Therefore, Jones will be hard-pressed to get on the field enough to be a consistent IDP threat.

