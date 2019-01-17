Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Takes step back in 2018
Jones made seven tackles (two solo) in nine games this season.
Jones had an opportunity to rise up the depth chart into a starting role, but he averaged just 14.6 defensive snaps per game after being beaten out by trade-acquisition Shamar Stephen and undrafted rookie Poona Ford. Stephen could walk in free agency, but Ford is expected to bump into the starter role in 2019, likely leaving Jones as a backup again.
