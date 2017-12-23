Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Unlikely to play Sunday
Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Jones hasn't seen game action since Week 12 and did not practice this week, so even the doubtful designation seems optimistic. Garrison Smith should serve as the Seahawks' reserve defensive tackle Sunday with the rookie third-round pick unlikely to suit up.
