Seahawks' Nazair Jones: Unlikely to play Sunday
Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones did not participate at practice this week in any capacity, making it surprising he wasn't ruled out. Garrison Smith should serve as the team's reserve defensive tackle as he misses his third consecutive game.
