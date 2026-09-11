Pritchett recorded six tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed including an interception during Wednesday's 13-10 win versus the Patriots.

With Seattle down seven early in the fourth quarter, Pritchett swung the momentum hard by tipping up a deep pass intended for Romeo Doubs to himself and returning the pick for 30 yards. The play set up a Seahawks touchdown to tie the game at 10-10. Pritchett played 53 of Seattle's 71 defensive snaps in Week 1, and he may have earned himself more consideration for playing time moving forward.