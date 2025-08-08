Pritchett recorded four solo tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie versus the Raiders.

Pritchett started the game and played until the beginning of the third quarter, picking off Aidan O'Connell late in the second quarter. The 2024 fifth-round pick is expected to play in a reserve role this season with starters Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe slated for starting roles.