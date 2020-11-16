Coach Pete Carroll said that Thorpe re-injured his groin during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Thorpe missed the last six games due to a sports hernia injury prior to retaking the field on Sunday, but it looks as though he could now be set for another stint on the sideline. The 30-year-old normally does most of his damage on special teams while also providing depth at cornerback, so it wouldn't be particularly devastating to Seattle's secondary if Thorpe were to miss Thursday's game against Arizona.