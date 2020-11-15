The Seahawks activated Thorpe (sports hernia) from injured reserve Saturday.
Thorpe typically sticks to special teams where he's the Seahawks' captain, but he could immediately be leaned on defensively in Sunday's game against the Rams. Starting cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (knee) and Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) have been ruled out, and Thorpe is a top candidate to start opposite Tre Flowers. Thorpe hasn't played more than 30 defensive snaps in a season since 2016, however, and he'll have a tough task against Rams receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.