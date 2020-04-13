Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Back in Seattle
Thorpe (sports hernia) re-signed with the Seahawks on Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
The 30-year-old will return to Seattle for a fifth year after compiling eight tackles in seven games in 2019 before requiring season-ending sports hernia surgery in December. Assuming Thorpe is back to full health when the Seahawks meet for training camp, he should have an inside track to a roster spot as a reserve cornerback and core special teams contributor. He's captained the latter unit both of the past two seasons.
