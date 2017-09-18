Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Carted off with ankle injury
Thorpe suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It appears to have been a fairly serious injury for the defensive back, who was the primary reserve behind starters Richard Sherman and Jeremy Lane. Should Thorpe be ruled out for an extended amount of time, Shaquill Griffin would be in line to take on more snaps in the secondary.
