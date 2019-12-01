Play

Thorpe (groin) is officially doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota, Seahawks digital media reporter John Boyle reports.

Thorpe is in danger of missing a second consecutive game due to his groin injury. He's served primarily in a special teams role when healthy, playing more than two defensive snaps only twice this season.

