Thorpe (hamstring) has been deemed doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Saints, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe missed last week's victory over the Steelers after injuring his hamstring in Week 1. With Tre Flowers (ankle) considered a game-time decision, the Seahawks' could potentially be thin at cornerback in the contest. Jamar Taylor and Akeem King would be called on for expanded roles should both ultimately miss the contest. Confirmation on Thorpe's status is expected to come closer to game-time.