Thorpe (sports hernia) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe required surgery last week to repair a sports hernia injury, and it'll cost him the rest of the season. The 29-year-old rarely plays on defense, but he's Seattle's special-teams captain. The Seahawks brought in Ryan Neal to add cornerback depth during Thorpe's stead. Thorpe will be an unrestricted free agent in March.