Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Inactive for Sunday night
Thorpe (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Thorpe has been dealing with an ankle injury since being carted off the field in Week 2. His absence will affect the Seahawks' depth at cornerback, with Justin Coleman in line to see additional snaps behind starter Richard Sherman.
