Thorpe (groin) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Packers.

Thorpe was able to practice in a limited fashion Tuesday and Wednesday, but ultimately did not get healthy enough to suit up for Thursday's tilt against the Packers. The 28-year-old will miss his fourth consecutive game due to a lingering groin injury, and Thorpe will turn his focus to Seattle's game against the Panthers in Week 12.

