Thorpe (groin) carries the doubtful tag for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Thorpe didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and missed last week's contest against the Lions. If the 28-year-old is sidelined again Sunday, Justin Coleman would likely step up as the backup to Tre Flowers.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • stefon-diggs-1400.jpg

    Week 9 Injury report

    The Week 9 injury report is substantial. Dave Richard guides you through the bumps and bruises...

  • NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings

    Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    After a poor performance in Week 8, Browns running back Nick Chubb should rebound in Week 9...

  • marquez-valdes-scantling-1400.jpg

    Week 9 sleepers

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 9, including what should...