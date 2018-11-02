Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Listed as doubtful for Sunday
Thorpe (groin) carries the doubtful tag for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Thorpe didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and missed last week's contest against the Lions. If the 28-year-old is sidelined again Sunday, Justin Coleman would likely step up as the backup to Tre Flowers.
