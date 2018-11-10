Thorpe (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Thorpe appears on track to miss his third straight game due to a lingering groin injury, given that he was unable to practice in any capacity this week. As long as Thorpe remains sidelined, expect Kalan Reed to serve as the top backup to starting cornerback Tre Flowers.

More News
Our Latest Stories