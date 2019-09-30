Play

Thorpe (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Monday's practice estimate, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe didn't participate in practice last week, and the extra rest looks like it paid off as he'll be ready for Thursday's game versus the Rams. The 29-year-old will likely stay in a special-teams role, although he may be used in certain nickel packages.

