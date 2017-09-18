Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Nursing sore ankle this week
Thorpe is dealing with a sore ankle and his status for Week 3 is still uncertain, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
The diagnosis of a sore ankle is much more relieving that initial suspicions suggested. Thorpe's status for next week remains in jeopardy, but it doesn't appear that this will be a long-term issue.
