Thorpe is dealing with a sore ankle and his status for Week 3 is still uncertain, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The diagnosis of a sore ankle is much more relieving that initial suspicions suggested. Thorpe's status for next week remains in jeopardy, but it doesn't appear that this will be a long-term issue.

