Thorpe (groin) will remain sidelined for the Seahawks' matchup with with the Rams on Sunday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe's absence will mark his third straight game missed due to a nagging groin injury. As a result, Akeem King figures to see plenty of work as the team's No. 3 cornerback.

