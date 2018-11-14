Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Questionable for Week 11
Thorpe (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Thorpe has missed three straight games due to a lingering groin injury, but appears to have a shot to suit up against the Packers on Thursday. If Thorpe is able to play, expect him to receive most of his snaps on special teams.
