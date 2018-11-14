Thorpe (groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Packers, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Thorpe has missed three straight games due to a lingering groin injury, but appears to have a shot to suit up against the Packers on Thursday. If Thorpe is able to play, expect him to receive most of his snaps on special teams.

