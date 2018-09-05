Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Returns to practice as full participant
Thorpe (wrist) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thorpe's return to full health comes roughly a month after sustaining his wrist injury. Even with a full participant status Wednesday, there's no guarantee Thorpe will be suited up for Sunday's season opener. It seems like things are trending in the right direction, but a month's length absence takes some adjusting before throwing the pads back on at full speed.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...