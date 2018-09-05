Thorpe (wrist) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe's return to full health comes roughly a month after sustaining his wrist injury. Even with a full participant status Wednesday, there's no guarantee Thorpe will be suited up for Sunday's season opener. It seems like things are trending in the right direction, but a month's length absence takes some adjusting before throwing the pads back on at full speed.

More News
Our Latest Stories