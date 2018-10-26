Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Ruled out for Week 8
Thorpe (groin) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thorpe tweaked his hamstring during practice drills on Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. The rotational cornerback will remain sidelined for Week 8, and a timeline for his recovery remains undisclosed. In Thorpe's absence, Justin Coleman could serve as the primary backup to Tre Flowers.
