Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Sidelined for Week 9
Thorpe (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
He'll miss his second consecutive game with the groin injury after failing to practice in any capacity this week. A depth defensive back for the Seahawks, Thorpe hasn't played more than 13 defensive snaps in any of his six appearances this season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Listed as doubtful for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Ruled out for Week 8•
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Returns to practice as full participant•
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Sidelined with wrist injury•
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Inactive for Sunday night•
-
Seahawks' Neiko Thorpe: Nursing sore ankle this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...